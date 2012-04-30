Carrie Underwood: 'Country Music Is for Real People'

By Molly McGonigle

Carrie Underwood has really settled into her role as country music's darling. As she gears up for her new album release, Carrie chatted with Glamour about all things music. Plus, see what Carrie had to say about what makes her marriage to Mike Fisher work, why material possessions aren't important to her, and more.

RELATED: See more photos of Carrie Underwood in Glamour

On the songwriting process:

"I'm not a creative person who's up until 4 a.m., writing songs and being weird. I write with people, sharing stories, catching up. I feel I could easily sit down and write a song by myself, but when you get three people, different emotions pour out, and you take them all, round them up, and make them into one coherent thought."