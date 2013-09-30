Jay Z opens up about his drug-dealing past

By Molly McGonigle

Jay Z has been around for a long time, but for the most part we only hear in-depth details about his life from his music. But in the November issue of Vanity Fair, the hip-hop mogul gets extremely candid. Click through to learn all about his past as a drug dealer, Blue Ivy's fandom of her parent's music and way more.

On what he learned while he was a drug dealer:

"I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer. To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash -- those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life. At some point, you have to have an exit strategy, because your window is very small; you're going to get locked up or you're going to die."