Ke$ha: When I can't sleep, I bedazzle

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Think Ke$ha survives on a diet of glitter and whiskey alone? You might be surprised to learn that in spite of her party-girl image, the 26-year-old pop star is actually very health-conscious and follows a strict diet and exercise regimen. The singer stripped down and donned minimal makeup to chat with Self about how she keeps herself bodysuit-ready for their July 2013 cover story. Keep reading for the highlights!

On staying healthy despite her party-girl image:

"People think I sit around and drink whiskey all day, but I couldn't keep up on a three-month tour if I were getting hammered every night. My show is very energetic -- I dance and sing at the same time and run around. Training for a tour is like training for a marathon."