Kirstie Alley isn't afraid to tell the truth -- not even when it comes to her preference for younger men. But that kind of open-book policy can lead to trouble, especially on the Internet.

Still, the outspoken actress, who recently revealed that she maintained a 50-pound weight loss over the past year, is an avid Twitter user -- for better or for worse!

"I really like communicating with people," she told Wonderwall.com while promoting her latest ad campaign for Jenny Craig. "One of the reasons why I like Twitter is that I can say, 'What is everyone eating tonight?' And then I'll get 400 answers. I'm a bit of a voyeur, so I want to know what other people are doing and how they live their lives."

A big drawback to fame, Kirstie told us, is that she can't always connect with her fans in the way that she'd like. But Twitter helps alleviate that issue.

"When you meet people, a lot of times they'll go sort of starstruck and they want to take a picture and shake your hand, but I don't learn anything about them," she said. "If I say, 'Well, how many kids do you have?' They're sort of dumbfounded. I get the same way when I meet someone who's an actor or something -- you go sort of blank."

"On Twitter, I can go, 'What are you eating? What are you wearing? What are you doing tonight? What are you doing for New Year's Eve?' and then I read their tweets," she explained.

So what happens when she gets an answer that she doesn't like, which is bound to happen regularly when you're an established name with a penchant for making headline-grabbing public professions -- like Kirstie Alley is?

"I've actually done the statistics on Twitter," she joked. "Two percent of people on my timeline will say the most hideous, asinine, bigoted, intolerant things -- they're just creeps. Then 20 percent can be nice most of the time but are sort of indifferent about other things. Then about 78 percent of the people on Twitter are well meaning. They're well intentioned. They're on there to have fun. They're on there to have conversations. So I have to always keep that in mind."

As for that two percent of meanies, "What drives you crazy is when you think that they're the 80 percent," said Kirstie.

Fortunately, the "Cheers" alum has developed the perfect strategy for shaking off haters.

"If someone says something disgusting and brutal to me, I just click on their picture and go to their timeline, and 99 percent of the time, that's how they talk to every person," she said. "You're not alone. … Somehow they feel empowered by being horrible. So then I just block them. Other people might see them in my timeline saying whatever they say, but I don't have to see them. They just don't count for me."

Take that, haters!