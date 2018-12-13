Mario Lopez wouldn't mind returning to Bayside!

The "Extra" TV host revealed that he is open to a possible "Saved by the Bell" reboot while chatting with Wonderwall.com on Thursday, Dec. 13.

"Well, we can't go back to high school," he said with a laugh. "But if they can come up with a clever way -- I kind of have a lot on my plate -- but I'm always open. "

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Mario said that he would love for his 8-year-old daughter, Gia, to be cast if the show were rebooted -- but he knows she may be a little too young for high school.

"Too bad my daughter is not older, she could be in it. It'd have to be, like, the elementary school version," Mario joked.

The 45-year-old actor, who is starring in an upcoming guest stint on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," shares Gia, son Dominic and French Bulldog Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez with his wife, Courtney Mazza.

Mario and Julio are representing the Non-Sporting Group, aka #TeamFrenchie, in partnership with the AKC National Championship Dog Show. He joins six other celebrity #TeamDog pairs, including Kellan Lutz' #TeamAussie and Shawn Johnson's #TeamGolden.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

"[Viewers] can expect to see a lot of incredible dogs representing seven different groups," Mario said of the National Championship TV special. "A lot of fun family programming where you get great education on some championship canines -- and a real competition!"

Dog lovers are invited to show their #TeamDog spirit by posting a photo of their dog to social media, tagging Royal Canin and sharing which #TeamDog they're cheering for. One lucky fan will have their dog's photo featured on this year's show.

"I think so," Mario said when asked if #TeamFrenchie will have the most social media fans. "Of course I'm biased, representing the Non-Sporting Group with my Frenchie. Everyone loves them! They're very appealing to all demos."

The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin airs on Animal Planet on Monday, Jan. 1, at 6 p.m. ET/PT.