Olivia Wilde chats staying in shape, beauty must-haves, and more!

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Olivia Wilde is returning to host the New York leg of the Entertainment Industry Foundation's 20th Anniversary Revlon Run/Walk for Women on May 20 -- but don't ask her to be your running partner. Before announcing her return as co-host alongside Emma Stone for the second year in a row, the actress chatted with Wonderwall about how cancer has affected her life, her latest beauty must-haves, and how she stays in shape despite her challenges as a runner, plus more!

You must get asked to participate in various fundraising efforts all the time, so what makes the EIF Revlon Run/Walk stand out for you?

"I did the Revlon Run/Walk in 2003 in L.A. for the first time. This was long before I worked as an ambassador for Revlon, and it was one of the first times I really got to participate in a philanthropic effort. I'd say that in many ways, it changed my life. Since then, I've really made that type of work a consistent part of my life. I think what sets the run/walk apart from other fundraising initiatives is the fact that you do participate -- you become quite physically a part of the movement, and it is really just sensationally executed. They've raised over $68 million for women's cancer research over the years, and it's been no small success. Last year was my first year hosting it, and it was unbelievable. It was one of the coolest, most exciting experiences of my life."