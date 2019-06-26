Jennifer Aniston is not secretly dating French comedian Dany Boon, one of her co-stars in the new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, despite a bogus report. Gossip Cop can debunk the story. We're told there's no truth to the romance rumors.

According to Woman's Day, the "Friends" star immediately hit it off with her co-star while shooting their Netflix comedy last summer. "There was an instant spark between them," a supposed source tells the magazine, "but her split from Justin [Theroux] was still very fresh and she didn't feel ready for another relationship." The alleged insider further contends that the two struck up a close friendship on set but eventually developed a romance after shooting wrapped.

"He never made her feel pressured for something more and because of that, things progressed organically," adds the anonymous tipster. "She realized she had feelings for him when he found out some interesting history on her Greek ancestry after she'd mentioned how much she wanted to explore her family history. That really touched her."

The unidentified "source" further contends Aniston is telling friends that her relationship with Boon is getting serious, and even told Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to "stop trying to set her up with eligible bachelors because she's not interested in meeting anyone else." The questionable insider concludes, "She's been through the mill over the past couple of years, so everyone's hoping Dany could be the man to prove there is such a thing as happily ever after."

The magazine's story is based on claims from an untraceable and possibly nonexistent "source," but Gossip Cop checked in with Aniston's spokesperson, who tells us on the record it's untrue. Despite what the outlet's so-called "insider" says, a rep qualified to speak on the actress's behalf tells us she's not secretly dating her Murder Mystery co-star.

Just last month, Aniston herself told Harper's Bazaar she has "zero time" for dating and has been focused on her career. "Dating has not been one of my first priorities," the actress explained. "I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out." People magazine similarly reported last week that Aniston's schedule "doesn't allow too much time for dating," and she's "genuinely happy and fulfilled by her work right now."

It should also be mentioned, Gossip Cop called out Woman's Day last year for falsely claiming Aniston was dating Murder Mystery co-star David Walliams. It would appear the tabloid has a habit of arbitrarily linking the actress to random cast members from her Netflix comedy.

