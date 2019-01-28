Is Jennifer Aniston using Sandra Bullock as her life coach? That's the claim in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can set the record straight.

According to Heat, Aniston is relying on her friend to act as her "therapist" to help solve her "life crises." A supposed source tells the magazine, "Sandra is calm, wise, balanced and shrewd - all the virtues Jen needs when talking over her issues. Their friendship has really grown recently, and Jen looks up to Sandra as one of the most impressive people she's ever known."

The alleged insider goes on to say that Bullock "helps Jen with everything she's going through," including her divorce from Justin Theroux and navigating single life. "Sandra knows better than anyone what it's like to go through an ugly break-up in front of the world's press," adds the suspicious tipster, referring to Bullock's 2010 split from ex-husband Jesse James. "She immediately made herself available at any time, day or night, for Jen to call." The seemingly phony source concludes, "Jen and Sandra have just really clicked and Jen's been pouring her heart out ever since."

The magazine's story reads more like fan fiction than actual journalism. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep qualified to speak on Aniston's behalf, and we're assured the tabloid's report is made-up. Despite what the outlet's anonymous and untraceable "insider" claims, the actress's spokesperson says on the record that Bullock hasn't become her "life coach." The two actresses are friendly, and it's reasonable to believe they talk to each other about their personal lives, but the idea that Bullock is acting as Aniston's de facto "therapist" simply isn't accurate.

The tabloid seems to have concocted this bogus story because Aniston and Bullock bumped into each other in Jackson Hole, Wyoming over New Year's. The two actresses didn't actually go on vacation together, but had an unexpected run-in while spending time at the ski destination. The encounter also resulted in NW making up a story earlier this week about Bullock encouraging Aniston to adopt a baby. The tabloids just seem to be taking advantage of the fact that the actresses recently crossed paths.

It's worth noting, this isn't the first time we've caught Heat coming up with a story about one of Aniston's friends playing a big role in her personal life. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Gwyneth Paltrow was acting as Aniston's "matchmaker." The outlet has also printed a slew of false stories surrounding Aniston's relationship with Brad Pitt, including one about the actress teaming up with her ex-husband for a romantic comedy. This latest article about her friendship with Bullock is more fiction.

