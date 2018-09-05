Is Julia Roberts on the verge of divorce? A rumor about the actress moving out and leaving husband Danny Moder started in the foreign tabloids and now has spread stateside. Gossip Cop can confirm, however, that the claims aren't true.

The cover of OK! blares, "Julia Roberts Divorce Shocker: Moves Out!" Inside the issue, a headline similarly announces, "Julia Packs Her Bags." The contentions are based on paparazzi photos of the Oscar winner carrying boxes. Alleges the magazine, "The 50-year-old actress was spotted moving some of her belongings out of their Los Angeles home, sparking rumors that the two are on the verge of calling it quits." Of course, it's impossible to tell from the pictures what the boxes actually contain.

Still, a so-called "source" is quoted as saying about Roberts and Moder, "They've been having issues for a while now. They want to make it work for the sake of the kids, but it's hard." The "root of the problem" is said to be Roberts' "hectic schedule," with the outlet pointing out that she went from filming the movie Ben Is Back to shooting the series "Homecoming." The unidentifiable snitch claims, "Julia has been stressed because she has a lot on her plate, and then she winds up taking out her frustrations on Danny."

The outlet maintains that although the couple has "put in the effort to try and recapture the spark," they've been "spending more and more time apart." Asserts the alleged tipster, "Julia has stuck in there for so long, so it would be a real shame if they split. Everyone's hoping that this is another bump in the road and that they'll be able to figure things out."

What's strange, though, is that nothing is mentioned about the star being pregnant. After all, it was less than two months ago that OK! announced on its cover that Roberts was expecting a "miracle baby." In that article, a similarly anonymous insider claimed, "This baby has revived their commitment to each other and reminded Julia how much she loves Danny and vice versa." The tabloid is now pretending it never made those big allegations, and is back to insisting the couple is breaking up, which is what the gossip media has falsely claimed for years.

For evidence of the couple's continued happiness, fans don't need to look any further than Roberts' own Instagram account. Only hours ago, she posted a photo of herself wrapped up in Moder's arms. "Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, "#familytime."

Conclusion: OK! is assuming Roberts is moving out of her home and leaving her husband because paparazzi photographed her with boxes, but the magazine has no idea what those boxes contained. The outlet relies on a single unnamed "source" for its claims of marital woes, but as opposed to being on the verge of divorce, Roberts herself is showing that her marriage is still going strong. As a primary source, that proof from her own Instagram outweighs the untraceable assertions from the publication, which was also recently wrong about Roberts being pregnant.

