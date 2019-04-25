Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage isn't in trouble, despite a tabloid report claiming time apart has taken a toll on the couple's relationship. There's no truth to the bogus story. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to Woman's Day Australia, the musician hasn't devoted much time to his wife or their four-year-old son during his year-long Man Of The Woods tour, which wrapped up earlier this month. The outlet goes on to say the actress has also been focused on her own career, and their busy schedules have put a strain on their marriage.

"It's been a strange couple of years for Justin and Jessica because he has thrown himself into his music career again and Jessica has had more success than ever before in Hollywood," says an alleged insider. The so-called "source" further contends the spouses have "both been focused on work" and "living separate lives."

The suspicious tipster maintains that Timberlake and Biel "can finally spend time together" now that his tour is behind him, "but friends fear it could be too little, too late." The "insider" concludes, "There's a worry that they've grown too far apart to get back to where they used to be."

None of this is remotely true. In reality, the actress has supported her husband throughout his tour and joined him for the final leg of it earlier this month. Biel even recently shared an Instagram video of herself in the front row of one of Timberlake's concerts. Even more significant, however, is the Instagram video that Biel recorded for her husband to commemorate the end of his tour.

The actress got teary-eyed while filming a sweet message in which she asserted, "I would say that I'm so proud of you but I feel like that's the understatement of the century." Biel added, "I am just in absolute awe of you every night seeing you up there in your glory." The actress also stressed she's "so happy for you and for us," adding, "You make my heart burst with joy and love… I'm your number one fan."

Despite it being quite clear that Timberlake and Biel haven't "grown apart" during his tour, Gossip Cop still checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms the tabloid's report is completely untrue. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we've had to call out a magazine for falsely claiming Timberlake was more focused on his career than his family. That's simply not the case.

