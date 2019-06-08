Kanye West turned 42 on Saturday, June 8, and he certainly wasn't lacking in the birthday love department.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper, producer and designer's wife, Kim Kardashian West, was one of the first folks to send good vibes his way, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime session between the two along with a sweet tribute.

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!"

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian posted in Kanye's honor, as well.

Sharing a black and white photo of the two together, Khloe wrote: "Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!"

'Ye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, had her son-in-law on the brain, too, and gushed on Instagram: "You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life."

Rex USA

It's been a big year for Kanye already. He and Kim announced the birth of their fourth child, Psalm, in early May, shortly before the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner at Giorgio Baldi (they also went to see Celine Dion.

Kanye has a new album due out as well. And although the release date for "Yandhi" has not yet been announced, Irv Gotti recently leaked on the air with "The Breakfast Club" that a new single from 'Ye will appear in the July 2 premiere of Irv's BET show, "Tales," according to XXL.

He's also getting more traction for his music-based "Sunday Service" tradition, where he performs with a group of musicians and a choir -- and often his kids -- for an extended yet exclusive group of friends, family and various A-listers.

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Finally, Kanye's sit-down with David Letterman on the new season of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," gave him a chance to open up about bipolar disorder and how it affects his life and art.

As he told Dave, Kanye is on a mission to reduce some of the stigma associated with that and other mental illnesses while helping people understand what those who suffer from such disorders endure on a daily basis.