Barack Obama released his now annual summer playlist on Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 24, shouting out the work of artists he and Michelle Obama have been enjoying lately. They ranging from Beyonce to Ella Fitzgerald to Steely Dan to record breaking chart-topper Lil Nas X. And while Lil Nas' response -- an appropriately countrified "ayeeee" -- was cute, it's fair to say none of the artists who made the cut were as excited as Lizzo.

@barackobama / Instagram

After someone tagged the singer, tweeting,. "'Juice' is No. 6 — someone check on @lizzo," Lizzo assured the user she's "NOT OK !!!!!!!!"

Seems she'd posted something about the former president earlier in the day and couldn't believe he actually referred to her music online after that.

"I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE'RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!" she posted.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In her morning tweet, Lizzo wrote, "The first President I could ever vote for was Obama. I was so proud of my right to vote and I will never take it for granted. I love us. I'm not sure who I'm voting for yet, but it for damn sure isn't Trump."

The post came after some back and forth about her previous statement that Democrats need to come together as a party and vote for the best candidate without worrying about "ageist" critics of Bernie Sanders' age (he's 77).

"I'm just sayin we worried bout the wrong things let's just listen to the policies and stop talkin bout the (expletive) that don't matter ya know," she tweeted, adding that she also likes Elizabeth Warren and will not officially endorse any candidates on Twitter.

In his playlist post, the 44th president of the United States noted that that the 44 tracks he'd included represented just " sampling" of the music he and his wife are into right now.

The list kicks off with Drake and Rihanna's "Too Good," then moves on to "I'll Be Around" by the Spinners and "Mood 4 Eva," Beyonce's collaboration with JAY-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangare.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lizzo, whose music has been played at rallies for Democrats Kristen Gillibrand and Cory Booker, is slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. She's also up for Best New Artist and Push Artist.