Madonna's romance with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams is still going strong as the two continue to quarantine together.

Getty Images for dcp

On Friday, April 24, the singer, 61, shared a loving Instagram post in honor of her beau's 26th birthday. "Happy Birthday My Love ♥️," she captioned a handful of pics of the pair cuddling up together. "I Could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with! ♉️"

In addition to a paintbrush filtered image of Madge with her head on Mailk's shoulder, the post featured photos of the couple kissing behind a handheld fan, snuggling up to one another on a beach and talking over drinks.

Madonna and Malik were first linked last year, but his father, Drue Williams, told TMZ in December that they'd been dating for over a year.

According to Drue, his son met Madonna in 2015 when he auditioned for her Rebel Heart Tour. He ended up going (and staying) on the road with her and a romance began at some point along the way. Drue, who noted both he and Malik's mother have met Madonna multiple times, said he believes she loves his son "unconditionally and wants to take care of him."

"Love has no age," Drue told the outlet.

It's a sentiment Madonna seems to agree with. Her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, is 10 years her junior. After they announced their separation in 2008, Madonna dated then 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz until they called it quits in 2010.

In the years that followed, she was linked to dancers Brahim Zaibat, then 24, and Timor Steffans, who was 26 when he dated the Queen of Pop.

But in the wake of her two divorces -- she was also married to Sean Penn from 1985 until 1989 -- the mother of six has given interviews in which she implies marriage isn't for her.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MDNA SKIN

Speaking to the New York Times last year, she was asked if she wanted to "fall in love and get married again." Her response: "Wait, what does romance have to do with getting married?"

In the same interview, she explained: "I found myself as a wife, in both of my marriages, being as I think everybody is: You try to please another person, and sometimes you find you are not being who you really are."