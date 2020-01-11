When Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg appears in Iowa on Monday, Jan. 11, ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, he'll have a little star power on his team.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor's campaign has announced Mandy Moore is set to join him at a town hall in the town of Ames, according to TheHill.com.

George Pimentel / WireImage

Moore, whose first new album in a decade is due out in early March, told Jimmy Kimmel last fall that she's all about Buttigieg, who is fiscally conservative and Christian but supports abortion rights, the United States' return to the Paris Climate Agreement, "Medicare for all who want it" and legislation to create more racial equality in matters ranging from education to voting access to criminal justice.

He also supports the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's presidency, according to multiple outlets.

Calling the candidate "my guy," Moore said she's "so impressed" because Buttigieg "is overwhelmingly qualified — I think he's brilliant -- and I love his message of unity." She added, "I think it's something we don't have enough of in the world right now."

The singer and actress is also reportedly pals with Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, courtesy of social media.

Aflo/Shutterstock

Moore's not alone in her support for Buttigieg in Hollywood, either. Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Ted Danson and a slew of other A-listers have contributed to the 37-year-old's campaign. Whether their help will be enough for him to regain the lead he had in Iowa in November remains to be seen.

As of Saturday, Buttigieg trailed both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the state, with former Vice President and overall frontrunner, Joe Biden, coming last, according to the Des Moines Register.

Buttigieg's detractors tend to point to his seeming refusal to speak out about police brutality, opting to find something positive to say about both sides of conflicts like the death of Eric Garner.

Once Moore wraps up her Buttigieg duties, she's likely headed home and back to work. The "This Is Us" star recently signed with a new label, Verve Forecast, and announced a tour in support of her forthcoming album, "Silver Landings."

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The tour kicks off Jan. 18 in Los Angeles with a series of residency performances at the Bootleg Theater.

Moore's town hall appearance with her "guy" for pres in Iowa begins on Monday at 6 p.m.