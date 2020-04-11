As is the case with so many natural disasters, the COVID-19 crisis has left countless animals in need of good homes. Now, thanks to Kaley Cuoco and her pal Tracey Wade, two baby pigs are no longer on that list.

On Friday, April 10, "The Big Bang Theory" alum revealed on Instagram that Tracey adopted an insanely cute pair of piglets for her. Their names are Leeroy and Wilbur -- and Kaley appears to be falling fast for the little oinkers

"I got the best quarantine surprise today!" she wrote alongside a gallery of pics of the pigs -- one's all black and the other is black and white. Kaley also thanked Tracey for the adoption gift and Haulin' Hooves and Cassy Lutz for getting them to her house. "My ❤️ can barely handle it ...," she added. "anything 4 legged is always welcome at our ranch! 🧑🏻‍🌾👨‍🌾."

Leeroy and Wilbur also appeared on Kaely's Instagram Story (via ET), where the actress posted videos of the black and white piglet crying as she laughed and cradled him in her arms.

"You're an absolute natural, honey!" quipped her husband (and newly minted housemate), Karl Cook,

"Yes they are loud babies!" Kaley says in the video.

As for the crying, she explained in a caption that it's perfectly normal for young pigs to respond to a new home that way.

"For anyone who's about to judge," she wrote. "for the first few weeks we have to hold them so they feel comfortable then they will calm down and understand our pack and the ways of the ranch!

In another frame from her story, one of her new family members looked like was starting to adjust to being in Kaely's arms. "Is that a smile and maybe a wink?" she asked in the text, pointing to the little guy's face.

Kaley, who recently confessed the pandemic finally "forced" her to move in with her husband after nearly two years of marriage ("we like each other, we realized," she joked on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"). Her other "immediate family" members include three dogs, Norman, Dumpy and Luz and Shmooshy, a miniature horse, according to ET.

Welcome to the family, Leeroy and Wilbur!