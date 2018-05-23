Guess who still won't shut up about the royal wedding?

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant -- who recently started using the last name Markle again -- took to Twitter days after Meghan, 36, married Prince Harry, 33, to criticize the bride (again) and take aim at the royal family as well as Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, while she was at it.

According to a May 23 report in Britain's Mirror, Samantha, 53, used social media to comment on the fact that Doria, 61 -- who divorced her and Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., 73, decades ago -- attended the wedding solo.

"It was ridiculous that she was sitting there by herself... And I never said that 'Doria hogged the limelight' at the wedding," Samantha wrote in a series of tweets, according to the Mirror. "She looked more like the hockey player in the penalty box."

Samantha also added of the whole nuptials, "Well I am dreadfully sorry I missed that show LOL."

The Mirror also reported that Samantha shared a link to a Brides.com story that mentioned reports claiming Meghan talked about her mother, Doria, during a reception speech but didn't discuss her dad, who made headlines when he had to cancel plans to walk Meghan down the aisle in the wake of heart surgery and a paparazzi photo scandal (he admitted he'd teamed up with photographers to pose for photos getting ready for the wedding).

"So she didn't mention my dad and his shout out at the reception either? I guess she ignored the bishop's sermon about love and forgiveness," Samantha tweeted, referring to show-stealing American Episcopalian Bishop Michael Bruce Curry's rousing royal wedding sermon about the power of love.

Samantha's comment comes just a day after she insisted in an interview with Britain's The Sun that she was ready to make amends and reconcile with her long-estranged half-sister all because she was deeply inspired by the charismatic American clergyman's powerful speech. "I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan. So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this, then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family," Samantha told The Sun.

Samantha also tweeted a link to a story on satirical website TheOnion.com that joked that Meghan's friends "had gotten stuck sitting at a table with the British royal family's sickly Habsburg cousins" after the wedding. Samantha got a kick out of that one, tweeting of her half-sister's new in-laws, "They are like the 'Ad[d]ams family' but with billions of dollars."