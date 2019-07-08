Miranda Lambert has not been turning to booze amid alleged marriage problems with husband Brendan McLoughlin, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. There's no truth to it.

According to In Touch, the singer and her husband - an NYPD officer - are "living separate lives" less than a year into their marriage. "She was blinded by love when they met and rushed into marriage without truly getting to know him," says a supposed source, adding that the couple's "wildly different lifestyles" in New York and Nashville have taken a toll on their relationship.

"The honeymoon period is definitely over," adds the questionable insider. "When she's really down, she'll go to a bar alone to drown her sorrows." The alleged tipster further contends that McLoughlin's friends and family "resent Miranda for turning his life upside down," adding, "They feel like she has taken over his life and caused so much drama. She's very controlling."

The seemingly phony source goes on to say that a part of Lambert "doesn't trust" her husband, but "she doesn't want to scare him off by stopping him from seeing his pals or asking to be invited to boys' nights out." As a result, says the suspicious insider, the country singer "ends up going out by herself" and drinking alone. "Miranda loves Brendan, but there are times when she asks herself whether she made the right decision," asserts the supposed source. "Something has to change or they're not going to make it."

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Lambert, who wasn't able to speak on the record, but assures us the magazine's article is flat-out "stupid." Our trusted insider tells us the country star and her husband are "happy" together, and the claim otherwise is baseless.

Just last week, in fact, Lambert shared an Instagram photo of her and McLoughlin enjoying the sunset in front of the New York City skyline. Shortly after that, Lambert posted an Instagram photo of her and her husband celebrating the pride parade in New York City. It's quite clear the spouses aren't "living separate lives."

In May, Gossip Cop busted In Touch's sister publication, Star, for falsely claiming Lambert and McLoughlin were getting a divorce after just 122 days of marriage. As time has proven, that article was totally untrue and the spouses are still going strong. This latest attempt at breaking up them up is no more accurate.

