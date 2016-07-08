Ciara and Russell Wilson get hitched, and more ICYMI celeb news for July 3-8

This past week in celebrity news was laced with news that was at times bizarre, happy and also troubling. But Ciara and Russell Wilson owned the week. Three months after getting engaged, the duo got married in England... in a castle, no less! The bride wore a white dress by Roberto Cavalli. Russell wore Giorgio Armani. About 100 guests filled the castle, including Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony. After the nuptials, the couple took to social media to announce: "We are the Wilsons!"

