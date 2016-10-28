Mariah's split with billionaire fiance, Michael Phelps is married and more ICYMI news

Let's see... so in the past week, we've learned about a secret celeb wedding as well as two investigations involving stars who potentially broke the law... but the week was still dominated by high-profile splits -- perhaps none bigger than Mariah Carey and James Packer. The diva and her billionaire fiance reportedly called it quits with some media outlets blaming Mariah's reality show or her excessive spending habits and others insisting "something happened" during a recent Greek vacation. There's also buzz that bad blood over one of Mariah's backup dancers could also have been a factor. One thing we know for sure is that they are not together, and it certainly doesn't appear that a reconciliation is in the works. A Mariah source said James is mentally unstable. A James source said the mogul is of sound mind and Mariah has "issues." Mariah is also demanding $50 million from her ex, claiming she uprooted her life for him.

