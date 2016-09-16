Rebel Wilson gets death threats, plus more ICYMI celeb news for Sept. 11-16

The past week in celebrity news saw babies, engagements and some wedding talk. It also saw some bizarre news. The FBI is investigating online death threats made against Rebel Wilson. On Sept. 13, the actress disabled the comments section of her Instagram page. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, "Just letting you guys know that my comments are temporarily suspended because of death threats I recently received. The FBI is currently investigating." She didn't further detail the extent of the messages, why she's receiving them or who they're from.

RELATED: Celebrity Twitter feuds