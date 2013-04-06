Celebs in the Rain

Dwayne Johnson GI Joe: Retaliation rain umbrella

By Stacie Anthony

It's raining cats and dogs … and celebrities! So in honor of April showers, Wonderwall takes a look back at your favorite celebs -- like Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian -- who braved the rain in anticipation of May flowers.

During the London premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," The Rock was faced with the ultimate conundrum. Does he face his fear of rain and drop his umbrella in order to ward off the lurking white ninja? Or succumb to his pluviophobia and flee from the menacing character standing behind him, revealing that he is indeed afraid of a little drizzle? Just kidding!