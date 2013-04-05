Drew Barrymore: Women can't have it all

By Gena Oppenheim

She may be taking a break from making movies, but Drew Barrymore is still one of the hardest-working women in Hollywood. In addition to launching her cosmetics line, Flower Beauty, and running her wine company, Barrymore Wines, the newlywed is also a first-time mom to daughter Olive. The actress-producer took a break from her mommy duties to host a panel and cocktail party at Lucky Magazine's Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference in Los Angeles on April 4, where she indulged in a glass of Barrymore Pinot Grigio. She also opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom, her exercise and diet regimen, and more!

