Celebs who are grateful in 2016

Dwayne Johnson is a grateful star. And The Rock has made a point to express gratitude for his blessings this year many times over. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the celebs who have shared what they're grateful for in 2016. Let's start with Dwayne, who wanted to thank the troops for their service so he organized a free concert for them and their families in October 2016. The show was called "Rock the Troops" and included appearances by Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Terry Crews, Flo Rida and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The show was also filmed for Spike TV. Dwayne posted a photo of the event on Instagram and captioned it, "It was TRULY our privilege to honor our men and women of service and their families here on US soil and around the world. And to have the show at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to honor the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor made it that much more special. To all the troops and your families, I'm giving a firm handshake and a big bear hug via this Instagram post and saying THANK YOU for all you do and letting us entertain you on this historic night." But Dwayne isn't the only one to express his thanks this year. Keep reading to see more grateful celebs!

RELATED: The Rock's most grateful moments on Instagram