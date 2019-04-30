A guide to the cutest royal kids

It's always fun watching the British royal children grow from tiny tots to stately princes, princesses, lords and ladies. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the cute kids in the royal family, starting with Prince George of Cambridge. He was born to much fanfare at St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 22, 2013. The son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, George is third in the line of succession to the British throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father. The young royal is currently in primary school at private Thomas's Battersea in London. Keep reading to get to know more royal relatives...

RELATED: Cutest royal baby photos