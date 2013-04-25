Gwyneth Paltrow: 'We can't lie to our children'

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't lie to her kids

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When Gwyneth Paltrow's on-screen alter ego in the "Iron Man" franchise gets into trouble, Tony Stark literally flies to her rescue. In real life, danger is far less avoidable -- and the reality that the world is a dangerous place is a lesson the Oscar winner is currently struggling to teach her children.

"We do live in an unsafe world -- that's the truth," Gwyneth told reporters at a Los Angeles press conference for "Iron Man 3" on April 22, 2013. "I'm dealing with this now with my 7-year-old. He's sort of grappling with the fact that the world is unsafe and that there are people who do harmful things."

In addition to her 7-year-old son, Moses, Gwyneth shares an 8-year-old daughter, Apple, with her husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Though the couple's two children undoubtedly lead privileged lives, the movie star is consciously striving to keep them from experiencing equally sheltered existences.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with presenting that idea [that the world is dangerous]," she said. "We can't lie to our children and pretend that the world is perfect and that everybody's happy and everybody's out there to do good. So it's just part of a bigger conversation."

Gwyneth continued the conversation with Moses and Apple after they screened her latest flick, in which a terrorist threatens the Marvel Universe.

"After my children saw the movie, I had certain conversations with my son about it," she said. "I think it's a good, sort of contained place to have a conversation."

