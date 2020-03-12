Our favorite Irish celebrities

March 17 is Saint Patrick's Day, and you're in luck: To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is celebrating our favorite stars who hail from the Emerald Isle, starting with Andrew Scott. The Dublin-born actor recently made waves as the hot priest on season 2 of "Fleabag" after delighting audiences as Moriarty on the BBC's "Sherlock." In fact, he picked up a BAFTA Award for best supporting actor for his work on that series. Next up, he'll play Tom Ripley on the Showtime series "Ripley." Keep reading for more of our favorite Irish stars...

