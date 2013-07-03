Justin Bieber Needs a Diaper Change and More LOL Pics

By Michael Mullen

This is exactly what an albino flying squirrel looks like when it hits the windshield of your car.

But... We also asked our Facebook friends to sound off on this Bieber pic. Our favorites? Bonnie Adams wrote that Justin is "16 minutes into his 15 minutes of fame." Well, we shall see. Another one: Tina Taylor wrote that he is "obviously in need of a diaper change." Now THAT is something many of us agree on!

Thanks, folks! We received hundreds of comments on this photo. Come on back next week.

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook