Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and more 2016 Golden Globe Nominees out and about

The 73rd Annual Golden Globes are right around the corner! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of this year's nominees out and about during the week leading up to the big show on Jan. 10, 2016, starting with Leonardo DiCaprio as he hits the premiere of his drama "The Revenant" in New York City on Jan. 6. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and more stars' surprising Golden Globe wins