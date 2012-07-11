Rachel McAdams' Baby Bump Workout, Plus More LOL Pics
By Michelle Lanz
For this photo of Rachel McAdams, we asked our Facebook fans to submit an LOL-worthy caption. This week, the winner is Shelley Thomas, who wrote, "Nope, not gonna make it any farther. Gonna have this baby right now and this looks like a good spot. Is anybody looking?"
RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook
By Michelle Lanz
For this photo of Rachel McAdams, we asked our Facebook fans to submit an LOL-worthy caption. This week, the winner is Shelley Thomas, who wrote, "Nope, not gonna make it any farther. Gonna have this baby right now and this looks like a good spot. Is anybody looking?"
RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook