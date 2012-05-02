Kelly Gets Grabby and More Funny Celeb Pics
By Michelle Lanz
For this photo of Kelly Osbourne grabbing Joan Rivers, we asked our Facebook fans for a caption. This week's winner? Eddie Zendegas, who wrote, "Any more face lifts and these will be on your cheeks!"
