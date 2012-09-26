LOL Pics

Oliver Stone Gets Grabby With Salma Hayek and More Funny Celeb Photos!

Rex USA 1 / 15

By Michelle Lanz

We asked our Facebook followers to caption this photo of Salma Hayek and Oliver Stone. This week's winner is Francine Bruno, who wrote, "My acting coach tells me I should take on roles that are more hands on, Salma." Good job, Francine!

Related: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Up NextRomance Report
Rex USA 1 / 15

By Michelle Lanz

We asked our Facebook followers to caption this photo of Salma Hayek and Oliver Stone. This week's winner is Francine Bruno, who wrote, "My acting coach tells me I should take on roles that are more hands on, Salma." Good job, Francine!

Related: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries