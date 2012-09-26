Oliver Stone Gets Grabby With Salma Hayek and More Funny Celeb Photos!
By Michelle Lanz
We asked our Facebook followers to caption this photo of Salma Hayek and Oliver Stone. This week's winner is Francine Bruno, who wrote, "My acting coach tells me I should take on roles that are more hands on, Salma." Good job, Francine!
