Miley Cyrus Has Released the Beast and More LOL Pics

miley cyrus

By Michael Mullen

Miley's tongue, when fully deployed, is 14 feet long with a 60-foot wingspan. Release the Kraken!

We also asked our good neighbors on Facebook to come up with captions for this photo. (A number of honorable mentions go to those of you who referenced Gene Simmons.) And the winners ...

Courtney Meade McGee wrote that Miley's tongue is "as overexposed as the rest of her." Pow!

Nastacia Minor said that it's "the least of her worries with this outfit on." Boom!

Thanks everybody, come on back next week and give us more!