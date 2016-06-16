Celebs' powerful tributes to Orlando shooting massacre victims

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history occurred at popular gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando on June 12, 2016, many celebs spoke out to powerfully pay tribute to the 49 victims and 53 wounded at vigils, through television platforms and in posts on social media. Let's start with James Corden, who hosted the 2016 Tonys on June 12. During the show's opening, he addressed the victims and their families, telling them, "You are not alone." He continued, "On behalf of the whole theater community and every person in this room, our hearts go out to all those affected by this atrocity. Hate will never win. Together, we have to make sure of that." Keep reading to see how more celebs movingly paid tribute.

