Out & About: Celeb BFF Edition
In honor of National Women's Friendship Day on Sept. 15, click through to see some of Hollywood's female besties out and about.
Both looking very bohemian, Taylor Swift does some shopping with her fave gal pal Hailee Steinfeld in West Hollywood on Sept. 5, 2013.
In honor of National Women's Friendship Day on Sept. 15, click through to see some of Hollywood's female besties out and about.
Both looking very bohemian, Taylor Swift does some shopping with her fave gal pal Hailee Steinfeld in West Hollywood on Sept. 5, 2013.