Prince Harry has his groceries studied, plus more reasons stars are nothing like us

While we may never be royals, we can rest easy knowing that those with titles and aristocratic blood occasionally have to be a little bit like us. Prince Harry was recently seen stopping by his local grocery store to pick up a few frozen dinners while impersonating a normal person in jeans and a baseball hat. Shoppers noted what he bought -- beef bourguignon and salmon en croute -- and that he was looking for bargains (just like us!). The biggest difference? No one is following us around at Whole Foods and taking notes on what we pick out! Keep reading for more reasons the stars are nothing like us!

RELATED: Stars on summer vacay