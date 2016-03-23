Prince Harry's Nepal trip includes earthquake-damaged sites, children visits and more!

Prince Harry has been quite the busy guy since he arrived in Nepal on March 19, 2016. In just a few days, the 31-year-old has met with those supporting wildlife, visited earthquake-damaged regions, spent quality time with children and so much more. The prince's trip was originally supposed to only last five days, but on his last day, he announced he will extend his trip by another six days in order to help Team Rubicon UK rebuild a school damaged by a devastating earthquake in 2014. "The people I have met and the beauty of this country make it very hard to leave. Thankfully however, I'm not leaving just yet," he said in his speech. Wonderwall.com has rounded up some of the most special moments Prince Harry has experienced during this trip to Nepal (so far), starting with the handsome royal watching the sunrise at Leorani hamlet at the foothills of the Himalayas, Kathmandu, Nepal on March 22, 2016. Keep reading for more!

