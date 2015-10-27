'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' Cast Goofs Off
What's better than a great spooky or zombie-filled movie in the month of October? Not much. In anticipation of "Scouts Guide to the Apocalypse" hitting theaters on Oct. 30, Wonderwall.com got the opportunity to hang out with the cast acting silly during some downtime from promoting the film. Click through to see more exclusive cast photos of Sarah Dumont, Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller ...
What's better than a great spooky or zombie-filled movie in the month of October? Not much. In anticipation of "Scouts Guide to the Apocalypse" hitting theaters on Oct. 30, Wonderwall.com got the opportunity to hang out with the cast acting silly during some downtime from promoting the film. Click through to see more exclusive cast photos of Sarah Dumont, Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller ...