Shakira's life in photos

With her unique vibrato-laden voice and hip-shaking dance moves, Shakira holds a one-of-a-kind place in pop music. (Those abs though!) Although she made her mainstream America debut in 2001, the Colombia-born singer has been around the entertainment industry for far longer that you might realize: June 24, 2016, marks the 25th anniversary of the release of her debut album, the Spanish-language "Magia." Follow along as Wonderwall.com takes a look at Shakira's rise to international superstardom.

