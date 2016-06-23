Stars are nothing like us: The Kardashian/Jenner edition

It's the Kardashians' and Jenners' world and we're just living in it! The first family of reality television live a lavish lifestyle and have proven time and time again that they're nothing like the rest of us. In honor of Khloe Kardashian's 32nd birthday on June 27, 2016, check out some examples of the family's crazy lifestyle. First up? The birthday girl proving that her family's home life is anything but average. It's one thing to be a clean freak, but Khloe takes that label to the max, admitting on her app that she washes her sheets every two days. She also shared that she washes and bleaches her towels after every use. But we can't judge her too harshly. If we had a full-time housekeeper, we might actually do that too! Keep reading for more ways the Kardashians and Jenners are nothing like us!

