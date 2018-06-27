Stars are nothing like us 2018 edition
Meghan Markle made headlines after she broke royal protocol by hugging a charity worker while visiting a homeless center in Scotland on Feb. 13. Apparently, members of the royal family are not supposed to hug commoners in public. We'll add that to the very short list of cons that come with marrying Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle made headlines after she broke royal protocol by hugging a charity worker while visiting a homeless center in Scotland on Feb. 13. Apparently, members of the royal family are not supposed to hug commoners in public. We'll add that to the very short list of cons that come with marrying Prince Harry.