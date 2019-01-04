Stars turning 80 in 2019

Whoever thought that being young was the ticket to staying relevant in Hollywood was totally off the mark! Celebrities well into their prime, like Carolina Herrera -- who turns 80 on Jan. 8 -- have remained at the top of their game for decades. In honor of the iconic fashion designer's big birthday, take a look at more stars who are turning the big 8-0 in 2019...

RELATED: The best and worst fashion moments of 2018