Tori Spelling's Miracle Baby Finn: See the Family Photo Album

Us Weekly

Great things come to those who wait.

After Tori Spelling's terrifying fourth pregnancy -- one in which the star, 39, and her unborn child both could have lost their lives -- Spelling gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Finn Davey McDermott, on Aug. 30.

"When he came out, I couldn't wait to have him in my arms," the "Craft Wars" host told Us Weekly of her baby boy, who weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and weighed 20 inches at birth -- featured in a touching family album exclusive to Us.

Diagnosed with a severe form of placenta previa, in which the placenta completely covered her cervix, Spelling suffered massive bleeds throughout her pregnancy -- and she risked a bleed catastrophic enough to force doctors to terminate her pregnancy and remove her entire uterus in an attempt to save her life.

PHOTOS: Tori's baby bump

"It was surreal," Spelling told Us. "I just remember thinking, I can't leave three children behind." Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, 45, were already parents to Liam, 5, Stella, 4, and Hattie, 12 months.

Spelling endured four months of strict bed rest in the hospital -- a period in which she missed Liam's preschool graduation as well as Stella's fourth birthday party -- but she stayed "strong," she told Us.

PHOTOS: Meet baby Hattie!

"I kept envisioning myself holding a healthy baby. That was my goal," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alumna explained.

Making it to an impressive 37 weeks, Spelling and McDermott were beyond overjoyed when Finn arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. "When they put him in my arms I was like, 'We made it. We did." Now we have an insane bond. We've been through hell and back."

Keep clicking to see more photos of Tori and her clan ...