Week in Photos for April 12, 2013
Tom Cruise arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Oblivion" at Dolby Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 10, 2013. "I found every film I've ever done has been physical -- some are a little more obvious," he told Wonderwall of filming an action flick at 50. "It's the same thing I've been doing for my whole life. I train for a film.
