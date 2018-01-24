Gina Rodriguez: 20 reasons we're totally obsessed with the 'Jane the Virgin' star

Gina Rodriguez is one of our favorite Hollywood stars. The actress is super-smart, stunningly gorgeous, crazy-talented and totally laid-back. In honor of the mid-season return of her show, "Jane the Virgin," to The CW on Jan. 26, 2018, Wonderwall.com is highlighting 20 reasons we're SO obsessed with Gina. Keep reading to get the scoop...

RELATED: Top TV murder mysteries ranked