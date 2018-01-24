Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are not reuniting for a new movie, despite a completely made-up report in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk this claim. We're told the former couple and Twilight co-stars aren't in talks to work together again.

According to an article in the latest issue of OK!, the actor and actress have been approached to team up for an "edgy project far from their Bella and Edward characters." A so-called "source" tells the magazine, "Separately, they'd each jump at it, but working together isn't an easy yes for them given the fan hysteria that surrounded their split years ago."

The outlet's questionable insider says that Pattinson and Stewart won't be playing love interests in this supposed project, but the script features some "close encounters" between their characters. "Kristen is more hesitant than Rob right now, but they've agreed to discuss it," adds the seemingly nonexistent source.

But Gossip Cop checked in with sources close to both Twilight stars, and we're exclusively assured they don't have any joint projects in the works, nor has either of them been approached with any. This is simply OK!'s weak attempt at roping both Pattinson and Stewart into a story together, but there's no validity to any of it.

Last year, the actor admitted in an interview that he's open to the idea of another Twilight movie, but only if there was "some radical way of doing it." Pattinson even joked about his character getting a "spin-off," which presumably wouldn't include his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Stewart has been less enthusiastic about the return of the franchise, saying in a recent interview, "We kind of finished the series. We made five movies. I think we kind of did it justice."

Regardless of how either of them feel about the possibility of another Twilight film, Gossip Cop can confirm that Pattinson and Stewart aren't eying any other projects together. For years, OK! has published bogus stories about the former couple getting back together romantically, and this new narrative about a big-screen reunion is equally inaccurate.

