Photo booth pics of Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party have surfaced!

But, don't hold your breath waiting to catch a glimpse of her alleged baby bump in any of them.

Unfortunately, both of the shots are from the waist up -- no surprise there -- reposted by an Instagram fan site below.

But, not all is lost behind the photo booth curtains.

For one thing, Kylie Jenner is still wearing a suspicious diamond ring on her left finger. She first raised eyebrows on Snapchat back in November, showing off a mysterious sparkler on the same finger.

Second, Travis does have his arms wrapped around her stomach, but that could also just be a totally normal sign of affection that has nothing to do with a baby bump.

To recap, rumors that Kylie was expecting Travis' baby started to whirl back in September.

Sporting a baggy shirt to see him perform in Las Vegas towards the end of the month didn't help matters.

Michael Buckner / Variety/REX/Shutterstock

She's since totally nixed any below-the-waist angles on her personal social media posts and even managed to stay out of all of the other Snapchat rumblings from guests at the Christmas bash on Dec. 24.

We didn't even know that she was actually there until the following day, when sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, shared a video with Kylie to confirm her attendance.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat / .

Just last week, Khloe officially announced that she was expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26, and has since even revealed that she's 6 months along.

All we have to go on for Kylie are clues, which she seems to be having fun dropping on Snapchat with a slew of recent pink-everything posts.

Reports from TMZ corroborate that she's expecting a girl, supposedly due in February.

Kim Kardashian West stirred the pot a bit more when she suddenly deleted all 25 days worth of the family's holiday photos from her Instagram account on Dec. 28.

The Christmas photo shoot featured all of the sisters and their kids, but was very noticeably missing Kylie.