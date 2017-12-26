Khloe Kardashian, 33, kept us in the dark for months, but since officially confirming her pregnancy last week, the mama-to-be is putting it all out there!

She even got candid with fans on Twitter regarding details of her pregnancy this week.

"I'll be 6 months next week," she revealed in response to a twitter fan question posted on Dec. 25.

And, that's not all! Khloe continued to open up about her baby bump for tweeters.

One fan commented about how small her stomach was and another replied: "Everybody is different during pregnancy. Doesn't matter if she's small or not. She's happy & her & the baby are both healthy that's all that matters."

Khloe explained that she thinks her "tummy seems smaller" in the mornings and "pops out more" in the evening.

Just the night before, Khloe had her budding bump on full display at her family's Christmas Eve party, wearing a sparkling silver fringed jumpsuit and letting guests rub on her belly.

The expectant first-time mom, in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, 26, made the news official via Instagram on Dec. 20.

"My greatest dream realized," she wrote alongside a photo of Tristan's arms wrapped around her stomach. "We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

While Khloe has let the world in on her pregnancy secret, the word is still out on her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, rumored to be carrying rapper Travis Scott's baby.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was present at the Kardashian's Christmas Eve bash, as confirmed by Khloe the following day on Snapchat, but stayed out of all social media snaps.

"She's a secret little bunny," Khloe joked on Snapchat about her sister staying away from cameras at the party.

Kylie was even left out -- most likely by choice -- of the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card, featuring all of the other sisters and their kiddos.

DAY 25 🎄 Merry Christmas!!

One Kardashian baby bump at a time will have to be enough for now ...