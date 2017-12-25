The best selfies from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash 2017

As expected, the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash was totally lit! And, there's obviously a slew of holiday-party selfies to prove it, like this Snapchat Kim Kardashian West took with her daughter North West and Santa Claus himself on Dec. 24. While some members of the fam, including Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, didn't get caught by the selfie-cam, a ton of other celebrity guests were on full display. Check out Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest, Toni Braxton and more in the most festive head-on shots of the night.

RELATED: The biggest royal moments of 2017