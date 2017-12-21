Memorable celebrity moments from New Years past

Will Smith met Jada Pinkett Smith when she auditioned to be on his sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She didn't get the role, but she got the man: Will and Jada began dating and on Dec. 31, 1997, the couple married in a secret ceremony at Baltimore's Cloisters Mansion. Two decades later, they're still together -- and celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2017! Keep reading for more of the most memorable celebrity moments from News Years past...

