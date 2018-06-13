All the reasons we love Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards! In celebration of her big gig, Wonderwall.com is running down all the reasons we're obsessed with the comedy star, starting with her perseverance. The 38 year old began her career in 2005 with guest spots on "Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes?," "Chelsea Lately" and "That's So Raven" but was, at one point, living out of her car. It wasn't until 2015 -- 10 years later -- that she got her big break on NBC's "The Carmichael Show." Though Tiffany wouldn't become a household name until 2017, when she starred in "Girls Trip," she never let rejection, homelessness or delayed success stop her dream. Keep reading to see all the other reasons we love Tiffany!

